9 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Former President Jammeh’s long-time Waiter Modou Lamin Jarju, who returned along with the two Generals from Equatorial Guinea was called for questioning at the Military Defence headquarters in Banjul, on Tuesday, 22nd January 2017, military sources confirmed.

GAF spokesperson, Major Lamin K. Sanyang, told this reporter that Jarju is an ordinary civilian and was not arrested but only invited for questioning following his return.

‘‘We do not arrest him neither was he put under military custody. He was called for questioning by personnel of the Military Police and was freed immediately on that very day,’’ he said.

Jarju a resident of Bakau, arrived with Gens. Mendy and Tamba, who fled with former President Jammeh to Equatorial Guinea. The trio landed at the Banjul International Airport and passed the security. This has raised serious concern regarding the security of the country’s most important public outfit. Mendy was picked from his home in Busumbala whilst Tamba was arrested at his residence in Yarrambaba, following their return.

The said men are presently under military detention at Yundum Barracks and investigation was launched as to why the two close aides of Jammeh came back to the country after spending one year away.