By Mamadou Dem

Items said to have belonged to former President Yahya Jammeh, were yesterday exposed before the ‘Janneh’ Commission, after an inventory of his belongings were brought by Superintendent Foday Baldeh, who said he is the Commander of the PIU at State House.

Baldeh said the items were found in luxurious vehicles belonging to the former president after he was disallowed to take them. According to the witness, the items were found by Superintendent Gorrgi Mboob, who handed over the items in suitcases.

The items found in the suitcases are as follows: title deeds and other documents belonging to the former president, power of attorney, extract of minutes of cabinet meetings, files containing the Jammeh Foundation for Peace (JFP) papers, files containing documents relating to Kanilai Family Farms, power of attorney dated 21st January 2008 to Ousman Y Bojang alias Pa Bojang, folder containing miscellaneous items belonging to the former president, documents showing the aborted sale of the challenger aircraft, collection of UTG medals, two gold coins, two necklaces, two gold-plated pistols and a gold-plated watch, two precious stones, twenty rounds of munitions, 36 executive vehicle keys and a bunch of various keys and two-months of black fell pen and ink bottle.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture Assan Jallow, also appeared before the Commission in connection with the Japanese grants but failed to produce certain documents as required by the Commission.

Commission Counsel Amie Bensouda, told her fellow Commissioners that the witness was very difficult and was required to furnish them with certain information but failed to do so; that the witness refused to take calls from both the Commission Secretariat and Commission members; that there was a time the witness was called in her presence but he never picked his calls.

Counsel Bensouda further put it to him that he insulted one Ebrima Colley on telephone when he (Colley) accidentally called him at night but he denied ever insulting Mr. Colley’s mother.

However, the witness replied that they had provided the Commission with all the documents, noting that they had some files to submit; that he was called at midnight and thereafter he could not sleep again which he said was wrong.

Mr. Jallow stated that he thought the Commission would get in touch with their records office, but was told by Counsel Bensouda that it was their office that should have furnished the Commission with the required documents.

At this juncture, Chairman Sourahata Janneh told the witness that they had powers to deal with witnesses; that if the witness failed, the Commission would resort to the powers vested in them by Law.

At this juncture, Counsel Bensouda told the Chairman that the Commission needed all the closed files regarding the Japanese grants from the year 1998 to date, lists of Japanese aid, accounts of all the proceeds from 1998 to date, all contracts signed with Kanilai Group International, reconciliation of supplies made to KGI and the amounts paid by KGI into the Central Bank Account and all other relevant documents.

Chairman Sourahata Janneh at this juncture, gave the witness until 20th March 2018, to submit the documents required by the Commission; that if he has any excuses, he could liaise with the Secretary to the Commission.

Earlier Isatou Auber, former Secretary to the cabinet of the former regime, who was served with a summons on the 28thFebruary 2018, according to the process server, failed to appear before the Commission.

She was summoned in connection withthe payment of D7million from MRI. Counsel Bensouda then urged the Chairman of the Commission to warn the witness; that if she failed to appear on Thursday, a bench warrant would be served on her.

Hearing continues today.