By Louise Jobe

Former Paramount Chief and Chief of Kombo North District of the West Coast Region Alhagie Demba Sanyang, passed away at his home in Lamin village.

The death of the former paramount Chief occurred on Saturday September 22, 2018, at around 6.00 am. Ba Jarreh Sanyang a brother of the late Chief, said Alagie Demba Sanyang was appointed Seyfo of Kombo North in May 2005 and appointed Paramount Chief of the Gambia, by the former President Yahya Jammeh in 2007; that his brother’s retirement as Paramount Chief of the Gambia and Chief of Kombo North District came on the 2nd January 2018, due to ill health.

Alhagie Demba Sanyang served for fourteen years as Chief of Kombo North District from May 2005 to 2nd January 2018, and eleven years as Paramount Chief of the Gambia, from October 2007 to the 2nd January 2018.

At his burial were relatives, sympathizers, Government officials, serving and former Chiefs and Alkalos of Kombo North District and well-wishers. His body was laid to rest on the same day, at 17.00 hours.