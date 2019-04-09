15 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Mustapha Jallow

Lamin Senghore, a former agent of the National Intelligence Agency who testified before the Truth Commission on Monday, is currently under detention at Kairaba Police station.

Senghore who is incarcerated in a cell, is yet to be charged with any offence, the Foroyaa has learnt.

The arrest of the former private soldier who served the Gambia Armed Forces before enlisting in the Gambia National Intelligence Agency, came on the heels of his testimony at the Gambia Truth Commission which attracted criticisms from Commission Counsel, Essa Faal.

He was arrested by the Police after he was discharged by the Commission and he left for his home.

According to a source, he was phoned and asked to answer at Kairaba Police Station, and upon his arrival there, he was placed under detention. He is allowed family visit at the station.

Police Spokesperson, ASP Lamin Njie, is said to be in Turkey and could not be reached for comment on the matter.