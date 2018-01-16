1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Rohey Jadama

Sheikh Tijan Hydara, a former High Court interpreter who was arrested in connection to the alleged murder of one Vanessa Faal, an Ivorian-Senegalese woman, appeared at the Banjul High court yesterday 15th January 2018, before Zeinab Jawara Alami.

It could be recalled that Vanessa was killed and dumped on the side street in Manjai Kunda sometime in November of 2017.

When the case was mentioned, Lawyer Mariama Singhateh announced her representation for the state, while the accused person was represented by Lawyer Lamin S. Camara.

At this stage Lawyer Singhateh told the court that they have received the case file. She however indicated that they are not set to proceed with the case. She then applied for an adjournment to enable her to fill a bill of indictment. Responding to the state lawyer, Barrister Camara, did not object to the application but enjoined the state to file the bill of indictment as soon as possible.

In her ruling, Justice Jawara Alami gave one week to the state to file the necessary information and indictment.

The case was adjourned to 24th January 2018.