By Louise Jobe

The former Chief of Kombo North District Alhagie Demba Sanyang, spoke to this reporter at his residence in Lamin village on Tuesday 16th January 2018, to shed light on the recent appointment of a new Chief for the district.

The former Chief said he has been retired from his position as Chief of Kombo North District by Government; that he received his retirement letter from the office of the Governor of West Coast Region some weeks ago; that the decision came from the Minister of Local Government and Lands who heads the office of all the Chiefs in the country.

Former Chief Sanyang said before he received the letter from the Governor’s office, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ousainou Darboe, came to his compound at Lamin village and explained that he was representing Government who have decided to retire him (Sanyang) from his position as Chief of Kombo North District; that his hard work and dedication to duty was recognised during his time, as Chief of Kombo North; that this is why Government under the leadership of Adama Barrow, did not hesitate to recommend him for his hard work.

According to former Chief Sanyang, he responded positively to the remarks of Mr. Darboe and told him that he took everything in good faith and renewed his loyalty to the Government of Adama Barrow.

Sanyang gave a brief historical run down of how he became Chief in the year 2005 and as Paramount Chief in the year 2007; that he worked for President Jawara’s regime for many years and for the APRC Government for thirteen years (13) years. Sanyang said he achieved the position of Paramount Chief during the regime of former President Jammeh after the position was dormant; that 40 Chiefs were under him in those days.

Former Chief Sanyang advised Gambians especially the youth to keep the peace in the country and to rally behind the Government of Adama Barrow.

The Alkalo of Lamin village Ebrima Bojang who witnessed this interview also thanked the Government of Adama Barrow and advised the youth to maintain peace.

Foroyaa took up the issue with the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government and Lands Mr. Buba Sanyang, in order to confirm the story. According to PS Sanyang, the retirement of Chief Demba Sanyang is a confirmed story, because his retirement letter was from their office; that the former Chief Demba Sanyang has reached the retirement age of 65 years. He concluded that the Ministry of Local Government is in charge of all the Alkalos and Chiefs win the country.