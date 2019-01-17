0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Captain Modou M-S Jallow, a former Chief Instructor at the Gambia National Army Training School (GNATS), has been arrested and detained at Yundum Barracks, a military source disclosed to this medium on Wednesday January 16th 2019.

The source indicated that Jallow’s arrest came when he received a phone call from the personnel of military police who asked him to report to the barracks immediately; that upon arrival, he was questioned and detained over some alleged missing finance of recruit officers. “It happened just a few days ago and I cannot remember the date but I can confirm to you, that the said soldier is held over financial issues,’’ the source explained.

When contacted, the Gambia Armed Force (GAF) spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, confirmed that Capt. Jallow is under their custody. He added that the arrest of the said officer is linked to money he allegedly misappropriated. The missing funds he said amounts to two hundred and seven thousand dalasi (D207,000.00) which he said, belongs to Army Recruits for the years 2015 and 2016; that due to this, an investigation was conducted to look into the circumstances surrounding the missing funds.

According to the GAF spokesperson, separate allegations linked to the soldier are being investigated.

At the time of going to Press, GAF PRO Major K. Sanyang said there were no charges pressed against the former head of the GNATS. He noted that they are now waiting for legal opinion after investigations have been completed for legal action against the former Chief Instructor.

Major K. Sanyang said family members of the detained officer have been allowed access to visit and see him.