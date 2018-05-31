1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

Sheriff Jallow, who served as Aide-de-Camp (ADC), to former Vice President, Dr Isatou Njie Saidy, was shot dead in the United States on Tuesday May 29th 2018, family sources can confirm.

The Chief Justice of The Gambia, Hassan B. Jallow, an uncle to Sherrif, told Foroyaa that he was said to have been shot dead in Indiana, the State Capital of Indiana, while at work at a gas station.

He explained that the information that reached him was that his nephew was filling a vehicle with gas when unknown gunmen fired several bullets, killing him.

“He was the ADC to the former Vice President, Dr Isatou Njie Saidy and he moved with his family to the United States after he completed his term at the Gambia Police Force,” he told this medium.

According to Chief Justice Jallow, Sheriff has two wives with children. He said it is yet to be conclusive whether his remains will be brought to the country for burial; that the family is discussing and they are yet to finalise on this.

Chief Justice Jallow informed Foroyaa that his nephew has been living in the US for seventeen years, since the completion of his term at the Gambia Police Force. This medium takes the opportunity to send our condolence to the bereaved family.