The Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service Ebrima O. Camara, on Wednesday September 19 2018, received three coaster minibuses donated by the People’s Republic of China, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad. The vehicles were presented at the Ministry’s complex in Banjul, where staff from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in The Gambia, and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other officials, gathered.

Speaking at the official handing over, His Excellency Zhai Yanping, the Chinese Chargé d’Affaires, commended the prosperous relation between the People’s Republic of China and The Gambia, while promising China’s continuous support.

“China will stand by the Gambian people,” he said; that the donation represents fruitful bilateral ties between Beijing and Banjul, which was strengthened when President Adama Barrow visited China to attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Receiving the keys on behalf of the Minister, the Secretary General Ebrima O. Camara, thanked the People’s Republic of China for the gesture, while emphasising the importance of the vehicles in easing mobility.

“China and The Gambia have been good friends and the bilateral ties are being strengthened by the day. China is supporting The Gambia in virtually all areas of the economy and on behalf of the President, I thank you for these vehicles,” SG Camara noted.

Meanwhile, the coaster minibuses were donated alongside 20 air conditioners, 20 desktop computers, 30 laptops, 20 office tables, 20 office seats, 20 flat TV panels, and a host of other valuable office equipment.