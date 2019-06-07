The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia wishes to inform the general public that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr Mamadou Tangara on 20th June, 2019 will receive the Prestigious 2019 United Nations Population Award.

Honourable Mamadou Tangara was announced as the award’s individual laureate of the 2019 United Nations Population Award while the National Peace Hut Women of Liberia was announced as the institutional laureate.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1981, the award recognises contributions in the fields of population and reproductive health. The Award Committee, which made the selections, is chaired by Ion Jinga, the Permanent Representative of Romania to the United Nations, and is composed of representatives of nine other UN Member States.

The Award Committee noted that Honourable Tangara has long been committed to promoting peace, sustainable development and diplomacy. He was recognised for his leadership in conflict prevention and his understanding of the importance of the grass roots non-violent youth movement in the political uncertainty following the presidential election in 2016. As the Permanent Representative of The Gambia to the United Nations, his preventive diplomacy and commitment to non-violence in building peace in his country were also commended.

Founded in 2004, the National Peace Hut Women of Liberia helped women and former child soldiers become agents of change in their communities following the country’s civil war. The organisation also provided safe spaces for survivors of gender-based violence and rape, becoming a beacon of continued hope to the people of Liberia.

The award is scheduled to be presented at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on 20 June.

Press Release, Foreign Affairs Ministry