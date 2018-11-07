0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr Mamadou Tangara, on Monday 5th November 2018 met with Dr Philipp Ackermann, Director General for Africa, Latin America, Near and Middle East of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Philipp Ackermann was accompanied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Anita Martin, Head of the Liaison Office for The Gambia of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dakar and Thomas Wixler, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dakar, Senegal.

In a brief interaction at the Foreign Minister’s office in Banjul, Dr Philipp Ackermann said the purpose of his visit was to take stock of the activities of the Federal Republic of Germany in connection with bilateral relations with The Gambia.

He said The Gambia has been a good partner of Germany and expressed hope of a stronger cooperation in the future.

For his part, Foreign Minister Tangara thanked Dr Ackermann for the visit, adding that The Gambia looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations with German.

On the question of The Gambia’s relations with neighbouring Senegal, Foreign Minister Tangara said the two countries are much closer than ever before. He said the two peoples have remained historically close.

The Permanent Secretary II of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Sulayman Njie and Mrs Salimatou Jallow from the European Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also in attendance.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad