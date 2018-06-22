0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Lazero Herrera Martinez, and the Cuban Director of Sub-Saharan Africa, Her Excellency Gisela Garcia Rivera, Thursday June 21, 2018 held discussions with the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ousainu Darboe, in his office in Banjul.

The discussions centered around ways of strengthening the ties of cooperation between Cuba and The Gambia notably in the areas of health, education, tourism and agriculture. Her Excellency, Mrs Rivera also handed a letter of invitation from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Honourable Minister Darboe to visit Cuba as part of efforts to promote closer ties between Havana and Banjul.

Earlier in the day, the Cuban Director of Sub-Saharan Africa and the Cuban Ambassador to The Gambia met the Foreign Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Ebrima O. Camara, and the team of Directors at the Ministry.

The visit of Cuban Director of Sub-Saharan Africa to the country is part of a tour she is making to three Sub-Saharan African countries.

The interface availed Gambian diplomats the opportunity to brief their Cuban counterparts on how far the country has gone in setting out a national aspiration as contained in the National Development Plan (NDP).

Both sides applaud the exchange of visits that is envisaged to follow the Director’s visit, noting this as critical to resuscitate the bilateral agreements between the two countries. They reaffirmed pledges to stand by each other and defend their good national aspirations against anything that is unjust and dehumanising.

Press Release, Foreign Affairs Ministry