0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

World football boss Gianni Infantino is due to visit Gambia today.

The head of FIFA will be accompanied by his Secretary General Fatima Samoura along with Africa’s football president Ahmad Ahmad.

The delegation is expected to touch down at the Banjul International Airport at 1pm.

It will be Infantino’s premier visit in Gambia along with Ahmad since the duo’s elections.

The one-day visit will also see the delegation take a conducted tour of football facilities including the Yundum-based FIFA Goal project.