As Election Campaign Heats Up In Wuli East

By: Kebba AF Touray

Candidates vying for the Foday Kunda Ward Council seat in Wuli East, have resolved to maintain and foster the good relation among them despite their political differences.

The contestant agreed on unison that politics come and goe, but the Ward as well as the country remains. The candidates made these assertions in an interview with this reporter on Monday 26th February 2018.

Mr. Nfamara H Singhateh, the Candidate for GPDP, disclosed that if elected, he will work hand in glove with the Council to address the problems of road, water, horticulture among others, by using 60% of taxpayer’s revenue from Council. He called on his opponents, supporters and political leaders to put the development of the country before individual and or party interest.

Sarja FK Kamateh, the Candidate for PDOIS said his candidature boils down to the under-representation of the ward over the years, at the Basse Area Council and vowed to change the status quo, by ensuring that taxpayers benefit from the fruits of their tax revenues. He highlighted water, road infrastructure, nursery school education for the remote villages in the ward, proper storage facilities and milling machines for women, as challenges affecting his area, and expressed optimisms that taxpayers’ money, will be judiciously utilized and that he will collaborate with his party and the Basse Area Council if elected, to address these problems.

Mr. Kamateh call on the electorate to remain united, maintain peace and solidify the relationship that exists among them, by seeing themselves as one; that politics should not be a source of division among them.

For the UDP Candidate Mr. Lamin Darboe, the sufferings of the people of the Ward has compelled him to vye for Council seat and said water, road and gardening are constraints affecting Foday Kunda Ward and vows to utilize the tax paid by the people to remedy those constraints.

He implored his fellow candidates to see the development of Wuli as their sole interest and to further cement their relations despite their political differences. Darboe asserted in the strongest terms that they should never again allow politics divide them.

Njobo Barry, the Candidate for GDC explained that his objective is to develop the ward in the areas of education, roads, portable water among others and challenged all political actors to refrain from any act that can stir violence and maintain the unity they have in their relations and peace.

Follow Foroyaa Newspaper for more interviews with Candidates in Sutukonding and Sareh Ngai Wards respectively, in subsequent editions.