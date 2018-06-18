8 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

‘Aspuna’ Flour Mill and Processing Factory was opened in Duwasu Village in the Kombo East District of the West Coast Region. According to the country Director of the Company Mr. Amadou Jah, the factory costs 20 million dalasi to install and process cassava into flour and starch. Jah indicated that the processed cassava flour will be sold in local markets within the country and the surplus exported; that the starch that will be produced, will be exported to attract more customers.

Jah said they bought the machines for the factory from China and that the experts who fixed them were hired from China. Adding that the Factory can produce about 500kg of flour and starch per hour; that his ambition is to make sure the youth stay and work for their country.

‘‘This reason why I decided to spend this huge amount of money to establish such a project, is to assist young people to stay and work for their country,’’ he said; that the factory will be employing sixty (60) young men and women and this will increase as the need arises.

‘‘In the Gambia, we need value chain in order to bring development and this should start with the farmers, who are the backbone of the country’s economy. I want to introduce cassava as another cash crop in the country,” he said; that looking at climate change, cassava is preferable in the Gambia now. “The reason why this project is established in this area is to reach the farmers and for them to understand that it is meant for them to process the cassava they grow,” he noted.

The Alkalo of Duwasu Village Yaya Nyassi, said the project will attract more people to come and live in the village.

“Some of our youth have completed their Schooling and have no place to secure employment. with this company being in our door step it will help them to be engaged and bring food to their various tables,’ he said.

Mr. Nyassi added that since the inception of the company up to date the villages have never encountered any problem with the management and contractors working in the company.