By Hatab Nyang/Louise Jobe

Families from Berending in Kombo South who fled from the land conflict between Gunjur and Berending that has claimed the life of one Buba Jammeh, have started returning.

According to the information gathered from the visited villages of Berending and Kartong, it was to these reporters that during the conflict, many families from Berending fled their homes for security reasons; that the presence of security forces in their community and the threat from Gunjur community, made them to flee for their lives and that of their loved ones.

Mr. Jatta the Headmaster of Kartong Lower and Upper Basic Schools confirmed that students from Berending who are attending his School, have not been attending classes in the first few days after the conflict, but have now started coming back to resume classes.

At Berending security personnel who were deployed to calm tensions between the two villages of Gunjur and Berending, still maintain a good presence within the community, to provide security in case of any attack between them. However the presence of the security forces in their community still causes some fear among residents of Berending.

One source disclosed that they are living in fear in the community because they do not know their fate; that Government should come to their aid. They lament that ECOMIG and Gambian security forces are still a threat to them in the community and their daily routine will never be normal again. These reporters however, were not able to verify if all the families who fled, have all returned or have reconnected with their families.