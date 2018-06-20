6 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Five senior officers and 6 civilians were arrested and detained at the Police headquarters in Banjul, in connection with the Faraba-Banta incident, the Police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent David Kujabi the men were arrested on Tuesday, 19 June 2018 but charges have yet to be pressed against the suspects.

In another development, a Police statement from the office of the Inspector General of Police indicates that five police officers were arrested and their services suspended while investigations are being carried out.

“The officers are two Field Commanders – Superintendent Baboucarr Cham and ASP Musa Fatty and three others of lower ranks – Nuha Colley, Momodou S. Jallow and Musa Badjie,’’ the release stated.

Six civilians in the persons arrested are: “Ousman Jassey, Sunkaru Jarju, Bakary Badjie, Salifu Darboe, Modou Kujabi and Modou Joof were also arrested.”

They were yet to be granted bail at the time of going to press.

According to the statement preliminary findings indicate that Bakary Kujabi and Ismaila Bah lost their lives whilst six civilians and sixteen police officers sustained injuries. Two caterpillars and five trucks were vandalized and set on fire, IGP said. “The police guard post was burnt down and four compounds were set ablaze while three were vandalized,” he added.

“The Office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to announce that following the 18 June 2018 incident in Faraba Banta that claimed the lives of two and injury to several others, the Gambia Police Force has launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrence.” IGP concluded.