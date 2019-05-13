By Makutu Manneh

Momodou Camara’s family in Lamin was left hopeless, after a fire outbreak ravaged their household items.

The incident occurred on Wednesday May 7th 2019, at around 6:00pm, and family members were met sitting outside in a sombre mood.

Explaining the situation to this reporter, Camara said he was at his tailoring workshop which is situated a few meters from his compound when he heard his wife and children shouting for help from neighbours; that he rushed into the compound to try to put out the fire with whatever was available for him to grab, but it was too late; that the fire spread quickly, and was beyond control.

Fatou Nije, wife to Momodou Camara, said all their household items including money, clothes, household furniture, utensils and food items they bought to sustain themselves duriing the month of Ramadan were consumed by the fire. Fatou said she lost D10,000 she took as loan to set up a business to the fire. She said her husband is bed ridden with illness and they have six children to take care of. “My older children depend on menial jobs that they come by, to help the family,” she disclosed.

Pa Madi Camara, son of Momodou Camara said he was not at home at the time of the fire outbreak; that when he got back it was very late to remove the contents from the house. “I found the house ablaze,” he said. The 23-year-old said they are poor and the fire disaster has taken the little they have saved for the Ramadan. The cause of the fire was difficult to ascertain.

The Camara family is seeking help from government, donor agencies, embassies and philanthropist and the entire public both within and outside the Gambia, to assist them in any way they can.

For any assistance, please contact Foroyaa Newspaper.