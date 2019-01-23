0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Mr. Lamin S Ndong the fifth defence witness (DW5) in the false information trial of one Mr. Isaac Ague has on 22nd January 2019 told the court that he is a retired police officer and analyses finger prints and writings. He further said that he was the one who analysed the documents brought to him by Mr. Isaacs Lawyer.

Mr. Isaac Ague is charged with one count of giving false information to a Public Servant contrary to section 114 of the Criminal Code cap 10:01 volume 3 Laws of The Gambia Revised Edition 2009.

When the case was called before Magistrate N. Bless Isaac, Ague announced his presence in court, Sergeant B. Jarju appeared for the Inspector General of Police while Lamin S Ndong also announced his presence.

DW5 told the court that he is living in Tujereng, Kombo South and that he was a police officer whose job was to analyse finger prints and writing.

He said that some documents were brought to him by Mr. Isaac in his office in Tujereng for him to compare the signatures in the documents. He said Mr Isaac claims some of documents were signed by Mr Cole and others by himself.

Mr. Ndong said that when he compared the documents to see whether the signatures are the same, he then realised that the signatures are not the same.

He added that he responded to Mr. Isaac indicating that the signatures are not the same. The documents were then tendered in court and were admitted and marked as exhibits.

During Cross-examination DW5 told the court that he was an ex-police officer and did the course in Nigeria when he was in active service and when analysing documents, he always photocopies the documents and leaves the originals with the owner. Then when responding he always attaches his observation to the photocopied documents.

He said he did not know Mr. Isaac before and there is no relationship between him and Isaac.

The matter was then adjourned till the 7th of February 2019, for DW6 to give testimony.