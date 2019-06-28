By Kebba AF Touray/Momodou Jarju

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has taken steps to ensure transparency and accountability of the country’s public finance.

Officials of the aforementioned Ministry disclosed this yesterday at the opening ceremony of a two-day Civil Society Organization (CSO) Forum on Public Finance Management (PFM), aimed at sensitizing the participants on the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and other PFM reforms being implemented by the Gambia Government.

Yaya Drammeh, Deputy Accountant General of the said Ministry in his statements, said the forum aims to ensure an effective and efficient high level of transparency and accountability in the management of public finance through various initiatives; that the CSOs have a big role in reinforcing Government efforts in this aspect, saying public finance reforms cannot be successful without their participation.

“It is in this regard that the Ministry of Finance appreciates the need to have an annual forum with CSOs. This year’s forum will be concentrated on the Treasury Single Account (TSA). This is being pursued by the Government with the objective of ensuring effective management of public funds, in order to provide real time access to financial information regarding revenue and expenditure, as well as improved transparency and accountability of public fund administration,” he said.

The Chairperson of The Board of Association of Non-Government Organizations Ansumana Yabo, said part of their work is to sensitize the people at the grass root level, so that they would be aware of Government’s activities.

“The consultation will help support accountability mechanisms for the Ministry of Finance. It will also help the Ministry of Finance in the areas of transparency, and support in the dissemination of key information regarding public finance,” he said.

Yabo assured the Ministry that they will impart the knowledge gained on others; that any plan drawn from the forum will be implemented as expected. He commended the Finance Ministry for the courageous move to provide the training, so as to capacitate participants on PFM.

Clara Saine Mendy, an official from the Ministry of Finance made presentation to introduce the TSA and its payment procedures.

The forum which was held at a local hotel in Kotu, was organized by the Public Finance Directorate of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs in collaboration with the United Nation Development Program (UNDP).