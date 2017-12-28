By Sulayman Bah

The year 2017 has ended leaving Gambia’s Scorpions on a low ebb after plummeting further by one place in the latest rankings, revealed by FIFA.

Victory over second string Moroccan side, it was believed, will at least accord the never qualified West African nation bit of an upping to end 2017 on a positive note, but the rankings, made public yesterday, served a different flavour the least pleasing for gaffer Sang Ndong and his regiment of players.

Gambia now rates at 160 out of the 206 rankings of affiliate FIFA countries with total one hundred -twenty points (120) points as Germany tops the log.

On the continent, the Scorpions remain 48, ahead of only Chad, Seychelles, Sao Tome Principe, Djibouti, Eritrea and bottom-placed Somalia –rarely any footballing hot beds.

With the 2019 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers rescheduled at close end of 2018, there are talks – at the corridors of the Gambia Football Federation -of test games being held in March next year.