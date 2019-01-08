0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

FIFA’s boss Gianni Infantino has promised to dole out more cash for Gambian football development in an impromptu meeting with the country’s head of state Adama Barrow.

The Swiss-Italian on a one-day visit to Gambia spoke highly of the West African nation, saying: ‘This is a football country and I have seen it. We are here to cooperate and we will increase the finances to help develop football in the Gambia and to the rest of the 211-member associations. Football unites a country and I must say that the Gambia is one of the countries that presented their work plan in two FIFA summits.’

Taking turns to speak at the State House meeting, Gambia football boss Kabba Bajo voiced delight at Infantino presence.

‘We are very delighted to have you accept our audience. It’s a treasure for us at the GFF to have FIFA President with us here. We appreciate the efforts of government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports despite the meagre resources,’ Bajo said.

Host Barrow was also receptive and uttered the usual formalities.

‘Today is an important day in the history of Football in the Gambia because for the first time in the New Gambia we are having a FIFA President to visit us. I wish to congratulate the Football family and the GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo,’ President Barrow said.

Gianni, vising the country for the first time, was also taken on a conducted tour of the Goal Project based in Old Yundum.