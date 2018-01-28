4 SHARES Share Tweet

By MUHAMMED S. BAH

Former Gambian Ambassador to the three West African countries of Sierra Leone, Liberia and the Ivory Coast OluFemi Peters, was finally laid to his eternal rest on Friday 26th January 2016.

The late UDP strongman was buried at the Christian Cemetery in Banjul around 7pm preceding the prayers that were conducted in memory of him at the main Anglican Church on Independence Drive in Banjul in the afternoon.

Senior Government officials who attended the wake keeping and laying in state of the late Mr. Peters on Thursday night, included the Vice President of the Gambia. The events were held at the same Church where the late Mr. Peters was a member. The Funeral was crowded with family members, relatives, UDP party militants and supporters as well as National Assembly members, members of the Diplomatic corps., UN Agency heads and well-wishers.

Earlier, the late Mr. Peter’s corpse was flown to the Gambia from Freetown on Tuesday 23rd January 2018 and was received by senior Government officials including the Sierra Leone Ambassador to the Gambia. The airport was crowded with Vehicles of Government Ministers and his party’s supporters.

At the burial grounds in Banjul, Modou Lamin B. Bah a Youth leader said, Femi’s death is a great lost to the UDP and the Gambia as a whole.

“Uncle Femi was very committed in fighting for social and political justice which as a result yielded dividend and gave birth to a new Gambia,” Bah told this medium.

Similar Comments were reiterated by UDP members at the burial grounds.

Acy Peters, Younger Sister of the late Mr. Peters, said his brothers’ efforts were finally rewarded with the shaping of the political landscape of the country.

“It is a great lost to our family and we are praying for his soul to rest in peace,” she remarked.

The Sierre Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma on Friday 26thJanuary, sent a condolence message to the Government of the Gambia and the family of the late Mr. Peters.

As a political activist, the late Mr. Peters faced two incarcerations of ten and eight months’ duration during the former Jammeh regime.

Femi is survived by two sons, two daughters and three grandchildren. He has several cousins, nephews, nieces and three sister together with other relatives and friends.