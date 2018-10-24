12 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

The fate of the 17 teachers from Tallinding Upper Basic School who were not given teaching timetable since the beginning of this academic year will be known on Friday.

Since they had no timetable the seventeen teachers have not been teaching. When they approached the principal to demand an explanation they were later arrested. Their arrest provoked a protest by students and teachers alike who marched to Region One Office in Kanifing with students demanding for their teachers to return to the classroom. They later returned to the school and yesterday the seventeen teachers were invited to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in Banjul for a closed door meeting which the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Adama Jumba Jobe, described as a family meeting.

One of the teachers told Foroyaa that the meeting is purely administrative, the authorities promised them that this is not a problem and that they did not see them as a pressure group.

“We told them our problem and that they are going to look at the whole thing and get back to us on Friday.”

The teacher said that the 17 teachers are asked to stay at home and not to go to the school until Friday but he also said that he is very much optimistic that the result will be positive.