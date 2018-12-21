0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

Aja Sanyang a police woman and native of Faraba Bantang has been arrested and detained at Banjulunding Police Station on Thursday 20 December 2018 by police officers.

This is the second arrest of Aja Sanyang, the first being Thursday 6 December.

According to a source, the reason for her arrest and detention arises from information obtained by a police panel of investigation instituted to probe into the Faraba incident in a bid to prosecute all perpetrators as recommended by the Commission’s report.

The source also told Foroyaa that Aja was not going to work since her first arrest, but on Thursday Aja received a call from the police asking her to report to the station. Family members say they later received a call from Aja informing them that she is been detained at Banjulunding Police Station.

This reporter contacted the police spokesperson ASP Njie, in his response, he said he is on a tour with the Gambia Transport Union and that he is in Basse.

He also said that he is at a meeting and promised that he will follow up after the meeting.