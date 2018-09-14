0 SHARES Share Tweet

State House, Banjul, 13th September 2018 – The Public is hereby informed that His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic will on Monday 17th September 2018, preside over the swear-in ceremony of the members of the Lands Commission at the State House in Banjul. Similarly, the recently appointed Deputy Secretary to Cabinet will also take the prescribed Oaths of Office, Secrecy and Allegiance on the same day.

Additionally, on the same day, the President will also receive the findings report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Faraba Banta incident. The Commission, led by a renowned human rights lawyer, Mr Emmanuel Joof, has successfully completed its mandate of investigating the circumstances surrounding the shootings in Faraba.

Accredited journalists interested in covering the events are kindly urged to confirm attendance by Sunday, 4:00 PM. Dress code is formal and will be strictly observed. Please be on time; at least half an hour before.