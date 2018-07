11 SHARES Share Tweet

BY KEBBA MAMBURAY

Sittings continue at the Faraba Banta Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday July 25th 2018, with PIU Officers alleged of opening fire on innocent demonstrators, appearing before Commission Chairperson Emmanuel Joof. However the sittings were done in camera in order to protect the rights of the Officers and other witnesses, according to authorities.

Sitting continues today.