0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

The grandmother of the late Ismaila Bah Habsa Ceesay, said the sad news of the way her grandson died, will not be forgotten in the annals of her family’s history.

Habsa said she cannot imagine losing Ismaila, the only person who was helping his parents at home and depend on as their bread winner. The grandmother could not hide der frustrations and disappointment with the heinous actions of the Police Force, whom she described as human hunters in the manner they were shooting at unarmed protesters; that she has never seen such fatal drama since she was born.

Habsa demanded for the immediate release of all the dead bodies including that of her grandson, so that they can be given a fitting burial.

Fatou Bah, the late Ismaila’s mother, said she does not know what to say because of the deep disappointment and total resentment she has with present Government of the Gambia. Fatou said the pillar of her home has been demolished; that her son Ismaila, was her only helping hand. Fatou said she prayed for her to live long with her family including the late Ismaila until they bury her; but that instead the Police decided to kill him in broad daylight and at a very young age. However, Fatou could not continue to talk as she cried bitterly.

Ensa Kujabi an Uncle to the late Bakary Kujabi, who is another victim of the Faraba protest, said they are speechless and have nothing to say. That all they need is to receive their son’s body and give him a fitting burial, together with his colleague protester who have lost their lives.

Ensa said he will speak after his son’s burial; that as at now he cannot talk because of a very heavy heart. The atmosphere in the Kujabi family compound was very somber as family members and well-wishers of the deceased, could be seen weeping openly.

In a similar development, the compound of one Fa Touray Sanyang was completely vandalized by the youth of Faraba Banta, who went on the rampage to destroy the properties of allege collaborators with ‘Julakay’ Company, on Wednesday June 20th 2018.