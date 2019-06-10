By Sulayman Bah

An experimental Gambian squad had an edge over Guinea Conakary with Ebrima Sohna’s goal doing the damage.

Coach Tom Saintfiet had fielded in five players non-regulars, three of those being new inclusions complimented by Omar Colley and Dawda Ngum.

Nigeria-based Modou Jobe stayed in goal backed by the peculiar defence pairing of Omar Colley and Muhammed Mbye at centre-back with Sal Jobarteh, Sheriff Sinyan and Ebou Adams in midfield supported by Lamin Colley of Atalanta, Sulayman Bojang from Norway and Babucarr Jobe on the wings while Musa Barrow featured as a centre-forward.

Jobarteh, half-brother to veteran Gambia player Alagie Sosseh, had to be subbed out owing to injury, replaced by the club-less and goalscorer Ebrima Sohna who was netting his second goal for the senior team after the first in the 5-1 defeat to Mexico in 2010.

The friendly was an occasion for Saintfiet to assess the many players who’ve not been accorded playing minutes during the past qualifiers while Guinea used the exhibition game to fine-tune ahead of this June’s Africa Cup of Nations under the auspices of Paul Put.

Gambia face Morocco in another friendly this Wednesday.