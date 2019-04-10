17 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Lamin Senghore, a resident of Bundung and a former operative of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), who is detained at Kairaba Police station, has been charged with perjury, Foroyaa can confirm.

According to sources, the case involving Senghore is being handled by personnel of the Criminal Investigation Department at Kairaba Police Station (CID) who are currently investigating the matter. Sources added the TRRC witness is still incarcerated in a cell at Kairaba Police station and family members are visiting him there.

Sources said Police detectives have obtained a statement from Senghore.

The former private soldier was on Monday, 8 April 2019, phoned and asked to answer at Kairaba Police Station after testifying at the TRRC. Sources said upon his arrival there, he was placed under detention up till now.