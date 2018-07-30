0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MUHAMMED S. BAH and MUSTAPHA JALLOW

Information has reached this medium that Ex-President’s Mother Aja Assombi Bojang passed away in Equatorial Guinea after a brief illness on Friday 27 July 2018.

This was confirmed by Hon. Musa Amul Nyassi National Assembly for Foni Kansala that the information is true after been contacted.

A resident of Foni closer to the Family, Almamy Gibba also confirmed the information and added that arrangements are ongoing to bring the body back from Equatorial Guinea for burial in Buginha Foni at her birth place; he said the day of the repatriation is not yet confirmed.

The news of the demise of Assombi Bojang was spread across the social media and many Gambians believe that despite the former President’s action towards rejecting dead bodies to be repatriated the Mother should be brought back to be buried in her own home country.

President Barrow on his official Facebook site has expressed sincere condolence to the ex-president and his family.

It could be recalled that the ex- President left for exile on the 21st January 2017 with an entourage that included his Mother who were all flown to Equatorial Guinea.

