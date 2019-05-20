By Sulayman Bah

Former Manchester United defender Saidy Janko has been named in Gambia’s team to face Guinea Conakry and Morocco.

Now under contract with erstwhile UEFA Champions League winners Porto, Janko is one of eight new players called to the Scorpions set up billed to play two possible friendly matches.

The 24-year-old is expected to fly out and join a provisional list of thirty-four foreign-based Scorpion players in Rabat which will then see nine stars later axed before the auditions.

Janko came to the attention of Gambia football authorities in 2011 but no real contact was initiated until he moved to Manchester United where he failed to make real breakthrough leading to spells in Bolton Wanderers, Celtics, Barnsley and St Etienne.

He was loaned to Nottingham Forest this just ended term, starting thirteen in fifteen games for them. His presence means competition for right-backs Dawda Ngum and Simon Richter who both play in the Danish third tier.

The other new faces are Jibril Bojang, a winger, Sheriff Sinyan a defender and midfielder, Dadi Dodou Gaye a right back-cum winger, Kristian Brix 9 right-back , defensive midfielder) all from Norway as well as Sheiki Sibi a regular goalkeeper in the Italian third tier and Aboubakary Kante from France’s second tier.