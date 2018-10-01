1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Yankuba Jallow

Evou Lawrence Mendy has on Saturday the 29th September launched a Ryde Africa Taxi App.

The App according to Lawrence, will provide passengers a secure, reliable and easy ride. He said the he conceived the idea of coming of the coming up the App to provide a solution to the transport challenges that people are face.

He said the App will provide the passengers easy access to taxi

“Ryde can receive 4000 users concurrently. We got request from Zambia and some other African nations. We are hopeful that the App will be in most cities in Africa,” he said.

He said the App helps passengers to access the location of taxi and also easy.

“Passengers can pay cash or using card as well as using wallets,” he said.

He said with this App there is assurance for every passenger that use to be fully secured.

“We are not working every drivers. Our drivers will be trained on customer services and their details will be recorded. We will have in our record their pictures, Identity Card, photo, license and many other details and their vehicles must be in good condition,” he said.

He stated that in the App they have the ‘God’s Eye’ which enables them to track all activities of the taxi.

“In case any issue arises, we will know the driver who took the passenger, the time and place he took the passenger and their place of deatination,” he said.

Mendy disclosed that the App was developed by his Company, Kameko which is specialised in developing software solution to both small and large scale business.

“I come up with the idea of creating the Ryde App after meeting a lady who was beating up by a taxi driver and took all her belongings. I was moved after seeing her condition and I conceived the idea of Ryde Africa App that will provide passengers safe, secure and reliable taxi even late night,” he concluded.