By Kebba Jeffang

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), has indicated that the ‘Kar Power’ Vessel has docked at the Banjul Ports on Monday March 12th.

“We are glad to inform the general public that the ‘Kar Power’ Vessel has docked in Banjul. Work is in progress to complete the connection according to their contractual agreement,” NAWEC wrote on its official Facebook page on Monday.

Last month, NAWEC signed a 2 year agreement with the Energy Rental Company to address the acute power crisis in the country, as a short term measure. ‘Kar Power’ is a member of Karadeniz Energy Group of Istanbul in Turkey. The group has been in existence for the past 20 years.

According to NAWEC spokesperson Mr. Pierre Sylva, this has been an agreement between the Nation’s Utility Company and ‘Kar Power’, done just three weeks ago; that the Energy Ship docked at the Banjul Ports yesterday. Mr. Sylva further informed this medium that the electric poles for the transmission of the lines and all other logistics that should be carried out by NAWEC, has been done by the Transmission and Distribution Unit of the Company; that on the side of ‘Kar Power’, they only need to do the configuration of their machines to conform to the nation’s Electricity standard. Mr. Sylva concluded that the contract between NAWEC and ‘Kar Power’ is for two years and will aid the country’s Utility Company to inject another 30 Megawatts of Electricity into the system.