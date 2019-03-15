0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ndey Sowe / Louise Jobe

A refurbished ward at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital was on Wednesday March 13th 2019, officially opened by ‘PetroGas’ Company.

According to the Company’s officials, the amount spent on the refurbishment of the Ward is close to 2 million dalasi.

At the handing over ceremony held at the EFSTH in Banjul, the refurbished Ward funded by Petro Gas include four bath rooms and toilets, complete painting of the inside and outside walls of the ward, replacement of the doors and windows, replacement of the floors and wall tiles, provision of two brand new refrigerators for staff and patients, and other amenities.

Dr. Ahmad Lamin Samateh Chief Medical Director of EFSTH, said the importance of the gesture is an important development for the hospital because it is the main and only referral and teaching hospital in the Country; that patients with difficult and complicated medical conditions are referred from both the public and private health facilities within the country are referred to EFSTH. He added annually, they receive over two hundred thousand cases and record over fourteen thousand admissions; that this is a big demand on their facilities and staff.

He cited EFSTH as serving as a training center for nurses and students who graduate from the University of the Gambia. Dr. Samateh said the hospital’s development is everyone’s business; that the hospital can be a modern one if funds are available. He concluded by thanking the management of PetroGas, stakeholders and the Ministry of Health for their support and commitment in the refurbishment of the Ward.

Dr. Isatou Touray, the Minister of Health in her deliberation, said the inauguration is an important milestone in their collective efforts not only to make health services accessible and affordable to the people, but very conducive for both healthcare providers and patients. Dr. Touray said the newly refurbished Ward could not come at a better time, and applauded the Director General of PetroGas for being a reliable partner of the Hospital. She said the refurbishment is in line with her Ministry’s plans to upgrade and modernize public health infrastructures in the country, and assured that her Ministry will not relent in its drive to ensure that healthcare services would become second to none in the sub-region.

Lang Conteh, the Managing Director of PetroGas said health is wealth; that they are proud to associate themselves with the strengthening of citizen’s health, and the drive to gain economic prosperity. He assured that PetroGas will continue to play its part by contributing meaningfully to the maintenance of the Ward to standard, so that both patients and healthcare givers operate within the conducive environment.

Dr. Adama Sallah, the Chairperson of the Hospital Management Board, gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the staff of the hospital.