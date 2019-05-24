The ECOWAS Mission in the Gambia (ECOMIG) has monitored the reports and several concerns raised in respect of the alleged shooting of a driver (Ismaila Tamba) by a GAF soldier at a checkpoint in Kanilai Village last Sunday. The isolated incident is unfortunate and regrettable especially coming in the course of an otherwise genuine duty call at the said check point by the GAF soldier. ECOMIG sympathizes with the victim and wishes him a speedy recovery.

The ECOWAS Mission urge the general public to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint while GAF conducts its thorough investigative process in order to come out with positive measures to avert a re-occurrence of this isolated incident. As part of the ECOMIG Mandate, the Mission further assures the populace that ECOMIG will continue to work in harmony with GAF, the Police and other security agencies to ensure peace and stability for Gambians to go about their normal duties without any fear and concerns about their safety.

Once again, the ECOWAS Mission wishes the best of recovery to Ismaila Tamba and assures the public of their security and safety as it works in consonance with GAF and other stakeholders to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Abubakar A. Bello

Colonel

Acting Force Commander