By Momodou Jarju

Barely six weeks after premiering a play on tribalism, love and reconciliation which enticed many Gambians, the Ebunjan Theatre Troup have come up with another play to educate, inform and entertain theatre enthusiasts.

On August 31st 2018, the troupe displayed a splendid stage performance at the said theatre on a play written and directed by the Gambian prolific playwright Janet Badjan-Young, titled ‘Ousman and Rohey’. The drama fulfilled the expectation of dozens of people who went to witness the night of talent exhibition including the former United Nations country representative, and some top Government officials.

This new play entitled HOPE written and directed by Christopher Tijan Smith, and inspired by true events, deals with infertility and its related issues that women face within their marriages. It aims to shed light on barrenness and the “road to further discovery”.

The writer and director of the play added: “It will highlight new counseling platforms created by the Cadi Courts for couples having difficulties in their marriages.”

Learned from the tutelage of Badjan-Young, Tijan Smith has also involved music in his play to add flavour, something that the audience at Ousman and Rohey’s performance appreciated, giving applause to the end of every music interlude of the play.

Hope features the award winning actress Monica Davies and amazing stars such as Mariama Colley, Khadee’ja Fatty, Sheriffo Kanuteh, Sherriff Manneh, Danny Constant, Fanta Jamba Ceesay, Fatou Bin Sarr, Ajilatou Saho, Aurelia Prom, Elvis John and a host of actors from the Ebunjan Theatre Group.

Known over the years for using theatre as a tool for social development and change on series of issues like tribalism, good governance, human rights, cancer, chemical weapons etc, the theatre troupe believes that they can use their art and or profession, to develop their communities.

The live performance will be on the 26th of October 2018 at the Ebunjan Theatre, opposite the Gambia football house.