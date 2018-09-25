0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Adama Barrow has urged his fellow heads of state and government to reflect on some of the lessons from the Nelson Mandela’s life for the betterment of our world. He made this remark at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, 24th September 2018, according to a press release issued by the President’s Office.

He also joined world leaders in the unveiling of a statue in honour of the former South African leader. The Peace Summit is devoted to celebrating the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth.

“The whole world has noted with admiration that, in spite of the unique situation in his homeland, his lifelong struggle was not solely about liberating South Africa from injustice and oppression; rather, it was about making the entire world a better place for all. This made Nelson Mandela a noble, global citizenship with a global vision for humankind,” President Barrow said.

The release continued to say, that President Barrow noted it would be wise and fitting, therefore, that world leaders draw from Mandela’s wisdom, strength and resolve to stamp out these vices and transform the world into a safer and better place for all.

“As his strategy, Nelson Mandela devoted his life to preventive diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflicts, and intervened at critical moments to end conflicts and discord across Africa and beyond,” President Barrow argued, maintaining through such work, Mandela won many hearts by continuing mediatory role as an elderly statesman, even after he left office as President.

“In this light, I call on the United Nations, the African Union and all regional organizations to promote and invest in preventive diplomacy and participate actively in mediation efforts and conflict resolution,” he added.