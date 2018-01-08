0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The office of the president has announced a replacement for the Secretary General and Head of Civil Service Dawda Fadera, who has now been appointed as Ambassador to the United States, on January 8th.

“His Excellency, Mr Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, has with effect from today 8th January 2018, made the following re-deployment. Mr Dawda D. Fadera, Secretary General and Head of Civil Service has been re-deployed to the Foreign Service and appointed as Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to Washington, the United State of America,” it stated.

It informs that his replacement is the Minister of Interior, Habib Saihou Drammeh who is less than three months old in his top cabinet job following the controversial dismissal of Mai Ahmad Fatty.

“Mr. Ebrima M. Ballow has been appointed Minister of Interior. In the meantime, Mr. Bakary Sanyang has been appointed as Governor, Western Region to replace Mr. Mballow,” the statement added.

The status of Ebrima Sanneh who was initially appointed as the Gambia’s ambassador to the US remain unclear following reports that he was not recognized as Gambia’s Ambassador by the Trump administration.