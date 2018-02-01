28 SHARES Share Tweet

By MUHAMMED S. BAH

Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, political science lecturer at the University of The Gambia who was held in police custody since yesterday was freed this morning.

Late last night when he was released he insisted that he would not leave until the police clearly explain to him what he had done. This morning after he left the premises of the police headquarters where he was held he explained that he was called by the IGP to his office and in the presence of the Deputy IGP he was told that he should leave the premises of the police and go home.

PIU officers were also seen ordering activists and students who came to show solidarity to Dr. Ceesay to vacate the premises.

Some of them were heard saying that Gambia has passed the stage where citizens cannot freely express.

