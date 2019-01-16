0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Samger Football Club on Monday let what could have been a lead slip off following Real de Banjul’s rally to force a draw.

Held at the Banjul mini-stadium, the fixture wrapped up in a four-goal-thriller as both teams settled for a 2-2 tie.

Samger went into the hiatus leading 1-0 after a kamikaze defending in what was the two club’s first game this campaign, their sixth in three years.

Real de Banjul equalised via playmaker Pa Modou Sohna in the second phase on the back of a brilliant inter change of decent passes.

The game’s tempo heightened as pressure piled on the Academy Boys –Samger –which later resulted in a goal for capital Boys Real de Banjul with Babou Cham poking home to make it 2-1 before Samger managed to force for a 2-2 final score.

Elsewhere, Wallidan got subjected to a shocking 3-1 win by an enterprising Armed Forces FC as GPA made a light work of Fortune 2-0 while draw specialists PSV Wellingara tied Tallinding United 0-0.