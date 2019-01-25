0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Armed Forces will be going up against a wounded Brikama United in a tricky fixture this weekend.

The Brikama Boxbar mini-stadium will be the venue home to second-placed Brikama who would be targeting righting the wrongs in their previous fixture.

The Sateba Boys bit the dust to Gamtel Football Club –the championship’s title holders and will be fired up making home advantage count by putting the soldiers to the guillotine.