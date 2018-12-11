0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Real de Banjul was over the weekend subjected to their first defeat of the season by a Brikama United side playing at home.

The Sateba Boys had their previous two fixtures at the Boxbar and made home advantage count again when they squared a resolute Real de Banjul.

A lone goal from on-loan Senegalese midfielder Malick Sambou proved decisive to inflict damage.

Sambou controlled well to let fly an improbable effort which beat a surprised Real de Banjul net-minder into the net as the impressive turn out of home fans at the Boxbar mini-stadium went into raptures.

Real pestered the hosts but failed to get back into the game, eventually losing 1-0 –their first defeat in three outings.

Elsewhere, PSV Wellingara failed to get inspired from their draw against ten-man Banjul United last weekend as they endured a 2-0 loss to BK Milan in a meeting of league comers. BK Milan sashayed past PSV with a goal in each half to round off a 2-0 final win.

Banjul United and Samger’s fixture wrapped up goalless at the Banjul mini-stadium.