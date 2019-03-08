0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Demonstrations by people with grievances help to make their concerns known to all. Demonstrations amplify the common concerns of citizens. Governments are expected to be reasonable. Laws are expected to be reasonable.

Hence no democratic society would entertain unreasonable and unjustifiable restrictions on the exercise of rights. In fact a sensitive and responsive government would appreciate organised citizens exercising their right to assemble in peace and hand over petitions to public officers so that their concerns are known and addressed.

Foroyaa has taken note of the key concerns of the returnees and would do its best to disseminate those concerns so that all those who are sensitive to the plight of their fellow citizens would take note and act accordingly to remedy their plight.