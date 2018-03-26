0 SHARES Share Tweet

On the surface, the doctors’ strike seems to be centred around remarks made by the health minister but when the wound is opened it becomes apparent that the doctors have real concerns and that the minister’s remarks simply acted as a spark.

The concerns of the doctors revolve around restructuring the health system and the quality of service delivered to the public. They expressed concerns over the lack of drugs in the health facilities and being part of the decision making process. Some of these conditions have been inherited from the previous administration. However, they are the very condition that the new administration promised to change.

The government is now faced with the challenge of coming up with concrete plans that they can adhere to serve as the basis of agreement. An agreement is workable if both sides focus on the interest of the public.

From the signals that Foroyaa is receiving it seems there is light at the end of the tunnel.