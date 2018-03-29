0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Saikou Suwareh Jabai

Following their meeting with the Vice President Madam Jallow Tambajang, the resident doctors who went on strike, have resumed work yesterday 28th March 2018. The doctors said they are only going to attend to emergency services for now and will fully resume duties if their proposed agreement with Government is finally signed.

The resident doctors began their sit down protest more than two weeks ago because of corruption allegations levelled against them by Minister Mrs. Saffie Lowe Ceesay and published on the Standard Newspaper. VP Tambajang apologized to the doctors on behalf of Government and expressed willingness in meeting the demands of the doctors.

In a press release, the doctors’ association said they will continue to engage Government and all other stakeholders in dialogue in order to achieve a better health system for the people.