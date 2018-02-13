0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

A doctor said to be working at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital has been arrested and detained at Police Headquarters for allegedly raping one of his patients.

This is said to have happened on Thursday 8th February 2018, an insider informed this medium.

‘‘I can confirm that a doctor was accused of allegedly raping his patient and the matter was reported to the Police and the man is now held in custody. I cannot establish how and why the doctor raped the 24-year-old female but I can assure you that he is presently held at police headquarters,’’ the source disclosed.

Police Spokesperson, Superintendent David Kujabi, at his office yesterday, confirmed the detention of the doctor. He said the case of the doctor is currently in the hands of investigators and the doctor is presently under custody, helping the Police with their investigation.

On how it all happened, PRO Kujabi promised to get back to this reporter after speaking to investigators.

When she was called, the victim’s mother who is a native of Busumbala, confirmed the story but declined to make further comment. ‘‘My daughter is 24-years old,’’ she said.

When contacted, the Hospital PRO said he was not aware of such an incident and doesn’t have any information relating to the doctor.

However, at the time of going to press Foroyaa learned that the detained doctor was released from detention.