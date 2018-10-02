0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa has been moving about to find out whether the teachers are adamant in not going to teach until all their demands are addressed. We have discovered some flexibility wherever the reporters went.

Many teachers are simply concerned with their entitlements. They would want the state to address them with greater sensitivity. In our view, it is the Gambia Teachers Union that should put aside the fear that they are being dragged to pioneer a strike. They should consider every organised reaction of teachers to be the alarm bell for bargaining by their union. Hence they should open up all channels of communication so that they could facilitate the peaceful resolution of the dispute.