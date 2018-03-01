0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

An order has been made for the Kombo South District Tribunal to transfer some of their cases to the West Coast Group Tribunal at the Governor’s office in Brikama.

This information was disclosed by the Chief of Kombo South District Modou Lamin Darboe, during the Tribunal’s sitting on Wednesday 21st February 2018.

Chief Darboe said the former Governor of West Coast Region Ebrima Mballow, summoned him to transfer some of the cases and that the current Governor Bakary Sanyang asked him to do the same.

A lot of land cases have been brought before the Kombo South district tribunal. The case between the alkalo of Fala Village in Kombo South District, Bunja Jabang and David Gomez, has been transferred to the West Coast Group Tribunal. In this matter Bunja is claiming ownership of the entire Fala Village saying the land belongs to their ward (‘Kabilo’); that the people residing in Fala Village were given the area for them to settle and that it was not given to them to take. He said the land is owned by his forefathers and that the people of Fala Village are the settlers.

There is also the case between one Lamin Jabang and Lamin Beyai; Ba Jerreh Demba (the alkalo of Siffoe Village) and Bakawsu Touray from Gunjur; Ba Ansu Bojang of Jambur and Lamin Saidy of Farato. These are ongoing land cases at the District Tribunal but yet to be transferred to the Group Tribunal at the Governor’s office in Brikama, whilst others have already been transferred.