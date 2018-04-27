0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Seven senior soldiers who were dismissed from GAF, have been paid their benefits and allowance, Military sources can confirm. According to the source, the payment was done since March 2018.

“The GAF authorities have finally settled benefits and allowance due to us. It was not an easy process to get it through,” one of the soldiers told this reporter.

A pension letter issued to the affected seven soldiers was shown to this reporter indicating their monthly allowance as D1100.

“At least we’ve received our benefits and we now think of opening a new page to support our families including our wives. It’s heart breaking to leave our noble profession and venture into things different from what we were trained for,” the affected soldier told this reporter.

It could be recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Masanneh Kinteh, issued a discharge letter to Seven Senior members of GAF back in October, last year.

The affected Soldiers are Major Kebba Gibba, a military intelligence officer attached to Banjul International Airport; Major Karamba Jammeh, of the Yundum Barracks supply and transport unit; Captain Abdou Badjie, an officer commanding military intelligence at Fajara Barracks; Major Lamin Manneh, alias Gilbert of the Yundum Barracks transport garage unit; Major Gibril Jammeh, alias Sgt-G of the Yundum Barracks in charge of former president Jammeh’s Farato farm; Captain Sulayman Jammeh, alias ‘Gillanko’, company commander of the Basse Battalion and Major Alieu Sowe, manager of the farm of former President Jammeh in Kanilai.